SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. 646,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,843. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.