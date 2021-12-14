Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4,561.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up 4.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average is $266.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.98, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.