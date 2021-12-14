Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,097 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,698.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $655.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $662.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

