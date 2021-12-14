Semux Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Semux has a market cap of $12,283.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Semux has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00123950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006951 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

