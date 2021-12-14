Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $412.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$412.00 and last traded at C$412.00, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$412.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$394.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$385.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($19.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

