SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Increased to CHF 3,150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to CHF 3,150 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
SGSOY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. SGS has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $32.79.
SGS Company Profile
