SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Increased to CHF 3,150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to CHF 3,150 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SGSOY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. SGS has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.