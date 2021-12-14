Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.25 ($8.41).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.85) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.20) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.58) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.25) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.33) to GBX 650 ($8.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.85) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 499 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 615. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

