Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Shares Down 33.7%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE)’s stock price traded down 33.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Shale Oil International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

