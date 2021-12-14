Shard (SHARD) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,765.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

