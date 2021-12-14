Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Increases By 224.8%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the November 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

