Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expands By 184.6%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the November 15th total of 467,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CAMT opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.