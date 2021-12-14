Short Interest in China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Drops By 67.9%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,453,600 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 17,014,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGRNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 1,245,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,071. China Evergrande Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGRNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

