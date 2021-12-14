Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Decreases By 74.3%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLHI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,469. CLST has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

