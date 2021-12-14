Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 74.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 232,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

