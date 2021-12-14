Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 73.2%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 50,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,840. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

