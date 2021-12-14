Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Decreases By 71.2%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LYL opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Dragon Victory International has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

