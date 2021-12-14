Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Decreases By 75.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 1,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $3.8226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.