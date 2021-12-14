Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Drops By 73.7%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

