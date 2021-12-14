Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Decreases By 71.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.