Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Drops By 70.0%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 313,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LABP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 185,197 shares of company stock worth $1,187,035 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.