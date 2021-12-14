Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Decreases By 80.0%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRAC stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. Noble Rock Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth $12,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 650,030 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $9,372,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 297,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,434,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.