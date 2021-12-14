Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 71.0%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,016,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. 51,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

