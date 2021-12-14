Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Decreases By 75.8%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CTIB stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

