Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 849260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

