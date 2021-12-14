Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 3,577 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.