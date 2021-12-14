Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 4,101 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

