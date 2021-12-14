Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $649.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

