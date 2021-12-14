Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 218,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.