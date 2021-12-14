Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,277. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 561,812 shares of company stock worth $22,628,441. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $176,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

