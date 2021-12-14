SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 454,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.88.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkillSoft stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.