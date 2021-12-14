SL Private Equity Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLPE stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 530 ($7.00). 44,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 471.28. SL Private Equity has a 52-week low of GBX 355.75 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £814.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48.

SL Private Equity Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

