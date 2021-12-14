Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0429 on Top Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $114,609.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

