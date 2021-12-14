Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $149.63 million and $132.84 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,201,061,258 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

