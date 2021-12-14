SOTA Finance (SOTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,663.00

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $382,197.43 and approximately $3,663.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00198884 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

