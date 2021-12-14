Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

