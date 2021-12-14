Spire Wealth Management Purchases 37,477 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $142,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.72.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

