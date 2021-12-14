Splintershards Achieves Market Cap of $85.18 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $85.18 million and $2.39 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00577263 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017914 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010847 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

