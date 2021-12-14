Splintershards Price Reaches $0.29 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $95.73 million and $2.03 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 14,275,822.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,159,427.37 or 0.20689050 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 19,912.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,835.95 or 0.00960659 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 9,908.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00000234 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5,504.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.01 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 18,995.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00000259 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.