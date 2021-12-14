Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.75 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.96, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

