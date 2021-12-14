SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSPPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

