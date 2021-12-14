Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.