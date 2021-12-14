State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

