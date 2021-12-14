State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,931,143 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,931,143 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

