State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $117,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $14.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $542.54. 49,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

