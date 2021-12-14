Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.