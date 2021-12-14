Stephens Begins Coverage on FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

