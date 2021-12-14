Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 79,177 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.