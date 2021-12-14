Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3,597.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,656. The company has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $480.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.