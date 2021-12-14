Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 530,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $127.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

