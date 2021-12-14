Stephens Inc. AR Sells 17,118 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $34,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

BX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

